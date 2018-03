This über-traditional German-style beer garden goes all-out during Oktoberfest, then gears up for Christmas with 26 trees and, it claims, more than 10,000 ornaments. The bar boasts that it was the first in America to serve Germany’s ubiquitous Krombacher pilsner on draft, and the list also includes one of the country’s most refreshing wheat beers, Weihenstephaner. derbiergarten.com.