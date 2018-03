The hard-drinking author for whom the bar was named would surely belong to the frequent-drinkers program. After drinking 120 of the tavern's beers within six months, regulars get their own mug, which is hung on the back wall and reserved for their use. Some of the lesser-known highlights include Smuttynose's funky Brett & I (brewed with Brettanomyces, a wild yeast that gives the beer a slightly sour flavor) or the house beer, The Buk pale ale, a collaboration between Worcester's Wormtown Brewing Co. and the tavern's staff. Wavering customers can leave their pint up to fate by spinning the "wheel of indecision." bukowskitavern.net