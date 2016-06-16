America's Best Beer Artisans

A visit to Green Flash has long been compulsory for lovers of hoppy West Coast–style IPAs. Now it has opened a tasting room for Cellar 3, an offshoot devoted to sour and barrel-aged beers. Guests can order housemade charcuterie and jerky and try beers from 30 taps. Lovers of Le Freak (Green Flash's Belgian-style IPA) can sample new versions aged in red-wine barrels with apricots or blueberries. 12260 Crosthwaite Circle, Poway; greenflashbrew.com/cellar3.