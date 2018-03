Built by the same architect behind the Vanderbilts' nearby Biltmore Estate, this inn has eight rooms with full baths stocked with Aveda products. Innkeeper Lori White and her husband owned bakeries in Palm Beach and Martha's Vineyard before opening the Black Walnut. She stops at the farmers' market each morning to stock up for three-course breakfasts that might include orange-ricotta pancakes. Rooms from $185; blackwalnut.com.