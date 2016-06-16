American Stouts and Porters

Stouts and porters might call Britain to mind, but some excellent draughts are being brewed right here in the colonies. Here, a few of our favorite bottles.
Each batch of Old Dominion's smoky stout is infused with a pound of vanilla beans to give it a rich sweetness. This summer the brewery will release a special Kentucky bourbon-barrel-aged version.
Visit Ninkasi's new Eugene tasting room for samples of the brewery's over-the-top beers, including this smoky, mocha-scented stout, plus snacks from a rotating lineup of food carts.
Tall, eco-friendly cans hold this mocha-scented stout from Tallgrass Brewing Company located in the plains of Manhattan, Kansas.
Photo © Theo Morrison.
Visitors to Crow Peak Brewing Co.'s brewhouse in Spearfish, South Dakota can try this coffee-scented porter, then shop at the farmers' market next door.
It would be hard to find a beer better suited for barbecued ribs than Yazoo Brewery's brewer Linus Hall's intense, cherrywood-smoked porter.