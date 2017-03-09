American IPAs

These excellent IPAs hail from places like Minnesota, Nebraska, and Florida.
Abita Jockamo
Abita helped start the craft-beer movement in America, and its hoppy but balanced IPA shows why. The Abita Springs brewpub and tasting room pours special small-batch beers.
Cigar City Brewing Jai Alai IPA
Once the country's largest producer of cigars, Tampa is heavily influenced by its large Cuban population, as evidenced by the local cuisine. Brewer Wayne Wambles takes inspiration from those flavors when creating his beers, among them this fresh, herbal IPA.
Cottrell Brewing Company Mystic Bridge IPA
Charles Cottrell Buffum Jr. founded this Pawcatuck brewery in a printing press factory started by his great-great-grandfather in 1855. This nicely bitter IPA is the newer of Cottrell's two beers.