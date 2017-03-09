American Bottle Swaps

This brightly acidic Oregon white has layers of citrus, pear, melon and almond flavors; try it in place of a Pinot Gris from Alsace.
Pairing: Mexican Chicken Pozole Verde
This smoky, intense Syrah from Santa Barbara County is an excellent stand-in for a Northern Rhône bottling.
Pairing: Braised Lamb Shanks with Garlic and Indian Spices
Instead of a Gewürztraminer from Alsace, go with this expressive, organic bottling from the Anderson Valley.
Pairing: Eggplant Ravioli with Gewürztraminer and Bacon
Instead of a dry German Riesling, try this terrific bottling from New York's Finger Lakes region.
Pairing: Striped Bass with Sweet Carrots and Cider Glaze
Like an Italian Super-Tuscan, this Santa Barbara County wine blends Sangiovese and a handful of Bordeaux grapes with great success.
Pairing: Roasted Veal Chops with Grapes
Pour this pretty, brioche-and-wild-strawberry-scented sparkling rosé instead of a rosé Champagne.
Pairing: Pork Braised in Champagne Vinegar
Try this Central Coast Sangiovese instead of an Chianti.
Pairing: Flatbread Lasagna
A good Oregon Pinot Noir, like this firm bottling from the Dundee Hills, can take the place of a red Burgundy.
Pairing: Tomato, Prosciutto and Gruyère Sandwiches
This Merlot-dominated red from Long Island's North Fork has rich black fruit flavors, like a Bordeaux from the region's right bank.
Pairing: Pot-Roasted Lamb Shanks with Cannellini Beans
Try this unoaked Napa Chardonnay instead of an unoaked Chablis.
Pairing: Cauliflower and Crab Ravioli
