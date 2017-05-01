Almond Butter Recipes

Use almond butter for more than a toast-topper with these decadent recipes, from healthy smoothies to chewy chocolate-cherry cookies.
Use almond butter for more than a toast-topper with these decadent recipes, from healthy smoothies to chewy chocolate-cherry cookies.
Almond butter is easy to find in stores, but making it with smoked almonds in the food processor is crazy easy, and the savory flavor is really unusual. Spread the butter on apples, pears, fennel and celery.
Chef Nate Appleman lost lots of weight by running. After a morning workout, he often makes this smoothie, which gets a dose of protein from almond butter.
"We have an entire garden bed dedicated to kale that we use for these chips," says Sera Pelle. She usually makes them in a dehydrator, but the oven method here works perfectly, too.
Almond butter, almond extract, and crunchy almond slices make these chocolate-cherry cookies especially decadent.
Cut back on the sugar and use fresh blueberries instead of jelly in this simple twist on the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
This fluffy, nutty breakfast is a playful, delicious mash-up of French toast and PB&J. Instead of peanut butter, it's made with almond butter.