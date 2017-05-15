All-American Pairings

Try these excellent wine pairings for 10 classic American dishes.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 10

Classic Southern Fried Chicken

Made in a dry, crisp style, this lovely rosé offers fragrant strawberry and herb notes.

Pairing: 2010 Etude Pinot Noir Rosé

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 10

Stovetop Mac and Cheese with Cheese Crisps

Jamie Kutch ditched his New York City finance career to undertake a Pinot pilgrimage to western Sonoma, making lovely wines like this tea-and-berry-scented red.

Pairing: 2009 Kutch Wines Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 10

Oregon Tuna Melts

Ponzi, one of Oregon’s most respected wineries, makes textbook Pinot Gris. That means fresh nectarine and white peach flavors and zesty acidity.

Pairing: 2010 Ponzi Vineyards Pinot Gris

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 10

Fish-and-Shellfish Chowder

Entirely fermented in barrel, this Chardonnay wraps its flavors of lemon and grapefruit in a rich, creamy texture.

Pairing: 2007 Sonoma-Cutrer Les Pierres

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 10

Free-Form Chicken Potpie

This Paso Robles Roussanne offers a compelling mix of mineral, almond and melon flavors.

Pairing: 2009 Tablas Creek Vineyard Roussanne

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 10

Smoky Shrimp and Grits

This racy, layered Chardonnay comes from one of Sonoma’s most famous vineyards.

Pairing: 2009 Robert Craig Durell Vineyard Chardonnay

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 10

Cornmeal-Crusted Fish with Green-Tomato Tartar Sauce

Neutral French oak adds weight to this wine’s fragrant peach, pear and apricot notes.

Pairing: 2009 Keswick Vineyards Estate Reserve Viognier

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 10

Cheddar BLT Burgers with Tarragon Russian Dressing

Polished and powerful, this red reveals layers of supple dark chocolate, oak and mocha.

Pairing: 2008 Januik Champoux Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 10

Missouri Baby Back Ribs with Apple Slaw

A great introduction to this native variety, with firm black fruit and chunky tannins.

Pairing: 2008 Stone Hill Winery Norton

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 10

Dr Pepper-Glazed Ham with Prunes

The juicy wild berry and herb flavors in this great-value Zinfandel finish with tart acidity.

Pairing: 2009 Foxglove Zinfandel

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up