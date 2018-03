“This is a culmination of all the meat loaves I’ve ever eaten,“ says Andrew Curren. “My mom always made a good meat loaf—it never had the tomato goo on top of it. Then I tasted a meat loaf that had cheese in it; that was a good idea. In Italy, I was introduced to soffritto and realized the importance of cooking with carrots, onion, celery.” Curren serves the meat loaf with creamy gravy.