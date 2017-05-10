Fantastic recipes from the iconic chef, including a bright pink-grapefruit-and-avocado salad and a warm and creamy red kuri squash soup.
To make her genius vegetarian taco, Alice Waters melts Monterey Jack cheese on corn tortillas, then piles them with a crunchy, colorful vegetable-and-herb salad. The fennel is thinly shaved, which is best done on a mandoline.
“Kids like hummus,” says Alice Waters, “and they like to make the little flatbreads and heat them like tortillas; the whole process is irresistible, and the price is practically nonexistent.”
This pretty salad from Alice Waters, the iconic chef-owner of Chez Panisse in Berkeley, California, is best in the winter, when grapefruit is at its prime.
Alice Waters's simple, silky squash soup can be made with any variety of winter squash, but the Kuri variety is especially flavorful.
Alice Waters likes eating savory peach relishes with fish. Make sure to use peaches that are firm enough to hold their shape once diced.