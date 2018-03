The cultural range of the East Village is part of what makes it so appealing to Stupak, and St. Mark’s Place—where he operates Empellón al Pastor—is a fantastic example of the area’s all-things-to-all-people energy. In the space of a single block, you can find everything from a high-end cocktail bar to a used-book shop; from a cheap dumpling spot to a Moroccan mainstay like Cafe Mogador, which has trafficked in couscous and hummus since the 1980s. Cafe Mogador: 101 St Marks Pl, New York; 212-677-2226; cafemogador.com

Click Here for More Chef Taste Guides on sanpellegrino.com

.image-wrap__single-interior{ width: 100% !important; }