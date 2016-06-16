Aida Mollenkamp's Los Angeles Food Stops

The Los Angeles chef and television personality shares her favorite culinary haunts.
“I go to this Silverlake shop for its fantastic spices and blends like charmoula, red za’atar and five-spice powder.” 3819 W. Sunset Blvd.; spicestationsilverlake.com.
“Aside from flea markets and Goodwill stores, this is my go-to place for barware. It also has a fabulous assortment of hard-to-find liquors.” 3910 W. Sunset Blvd.; barkeepersilverlake.com.
“For parties, I’ll have the store customize a great platter with cheese, preserves and meats.” 3926-28 W. Sunset Blvd.; cheesestoresl.com.
“When I want to eat something healthy, I get one of its macrobiotic salads or wraps.” 7119 Melrose Ave.; mcafedechaya.com.
“My favorite scoops are the cardamom crème fraîche and the cinnamon-date tahini.” 7407 1/2 Melrose Ave.; neveuxartisancreamery.com.