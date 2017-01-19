Age-Worthy Wines

Pairing: 2005 Castello di Monsanto Chianti Classico Riserva ($25)

The flavor of this red suggests the juicy pop of wild berries, with smoky oak and firm tannins supporting the ripe fruit. Monsanto, one of the most recognizable names in Italy's Chianti Classico region, was one of the first producers there to fight against the requirement that white grapes be included in the Chianti blend—a battle that it won, much to the benefit of wine drinkers everywhere.