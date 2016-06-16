Affordable Wine Country Hotels

There's a Tuscan feel to this 112-room Yountville inn, but the location is pure Napa: Its most venerated restaurants, including the French Laundry and Bottega, are less than a 10-minute walk, and wineries like Domaine Chandon and Cliff Lede Vineyards are also nearby. The spa has hydrotherapy soaking tubs and ultra-soothing treatments like a purifying mud wrap (doubles from $265; villagio.com).