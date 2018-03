The Dish: Andrew Zavala, 11, discovered the recipe for these gooey brownies in a kids’ cookbook by Pamela Gwyther called Let’s Cook! when he was seven years old. A self-professed kitchen scientist, he likes to revisit the recipe often, substituting ingredients and noting the results. “My favorite version uses two ounces each of dark, milk and white chocolate,” he says.

The Dollars: $0.65 per brownie