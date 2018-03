This classic Provençal recipe calls for clams, lobster and fish in a broth delicately flavored with fennel and pastis, a licorice-flavored aperitif, but you can trim the cost of ingredients by making smart substitutions. "There are no real rules to this dish, except to use what’s fresh," chef Ethan Stowell says. Make or buy a good fish stock and add different seafood at different times, so nothing is under- or overcooked (shellfish go in first; fish go in last). The rouille, a sauce made with cayenne, garlic, bread crumbs and olive oil, is the perfect finishing touch.