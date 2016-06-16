9 Great American Steak Houses

Meat expert Josh Ozersky offers his shortlist of great steak houses in the U.S.

Porter House New York; New York City

No steak house is more elegant, or has better food overall. porterhousenewyork.com

CUT; Los Angeles and Las Vegas

Expensive, douchey, and very, very good. www.wolfgangpuck.com

Minetta Tavern; New York

Brand-new but old school, this instant classic sears a little hard for me but the beef is extraordinary. www.minettatavernny.com

Carnevino; Las Vegas

Probably about the best beef in a big restaurant in the US. And is it big—like eating in an airplane hangar. www.carnevino.com

Bern’s; Tampa, FL

A rare old-time meat mecca that lives up to the rep. www.bernssteakhouse.com

American Cut; Atlantic City

The beef isn’t quite on the level of some of these other restaurants, but this is a rare case where skill and originality compensate. americancutsteakhouse.com

David Burke’s Primehouse; Chicago

Top-tier beef and the dry, dry-aging room to make it great. www.davidburkesprimehouse.com

Range; Chevy Chase, MD

Bryan Voltaggio starts with a great steak and then makes it better by sous viding it in beef tallow for hours and hours. I don’t approve in theory, but damn! Is this steak great. www.voltrange.com

Laurelhurst Market; Portland, OR

Another instant classic, thanks to the culinary culture of the nation’s best restaurant city, and sourcing entirely from Brandt, Creekstone and Imperial Stock Ranch Wagyu. www.laurelhurstmarket.com

