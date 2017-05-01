8 Ways to Eat like a Commander in Chief this President’s Day

As far as non-jelly bean foods go, Reagan was a big fan of our favorite creamy carb dish: mac and cheese. At Slows Bar BQ, Brian Perrone makes his mac and cheese using just cheddar, but its flavor is so rich that customers often assume he uses several cheeses. That inspired Perrone to create this decadent version, which includes cheddar, Muenster, Swiss and just a touch of cream cheese.