7 Best Wine Country Spa Retreats

Six Senses owns wellness-focused resorts around the world, but this is its first in wine country. The 57-room 19th-century manor house and its seven new villas (two with private pools) are set in terraced vineyards that drop down to the winding Douro River. The 24,000-square-foot spa has 10 treatment rooms staffed by a rotating roster of over 100 experts; there are teachers for every level of yogi as well as a dedicated Yogic Sleep Program. Outside the spa walls, Six Senses offers forest bathing, a Japanese practice that involves a walk through the woods followed by a cool-water soak. Guests can also take cooking classes with chef Paulo Matos in his hearth-centric kitchen, using organic vegetables and fruit from the property, or taste local bottlings with sommelier Hélio Lima in the rustic-modern wine library. Guest rooms from $273 per night; sixsenses.com.

Wine Region: Douro Valley

Nearby Wineries: Quinta Vale D. Maria, Quinta Do Crasto, Quinta Do Vallado