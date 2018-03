We’re always on the lookout for fresh, smart kitchen design ideas, and love figuring out what’s next. Like gray cabinets. They’re the new neutral and are popping up in kitchens all over. Another trend: using a mix of materials for kitchen counters.

We recently partnered with Professional Builder and Professional Remodeler magazines and designer Wendy Johnson to build an inspiration kitchen as part of the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) and International Builders’ Show (IBS) trade shows. The collaborative design reflects some of these trends and focuses on environmentally friendly materials and multitasking spaces. Here are some of the ideas worth stealing.