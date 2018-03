Before the breathtaking wine tower came to be, Aureole Las Vegas was destined to feature a staircase lined with swans. Tihany had just one night to change everyone's mind. "At about 2:30 a.m., I turned on the TV and lo and behold Mission: Impossible was on, with Tom Cruise wearing a harness and suspended from the ceiling in this beautiful white room. And I thought, That's it. We're going to design a New York skyscraper in the middle of the space, which represents Charlie Palmer, a tall, powerful, New York chef. In it, we're going to put the wines and have this system where the wine stewardesses can fly up and down and get the bottles, which will add a dash of Las Vegas."