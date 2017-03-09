5 Best Wine Bars for Pairing Practice

Monvínic, Barcelona

Around 30 bottles from Monvínic's list of nearly 4,000 are available by the glass; chef Sergi de Meià provides the top-notch tapas.

Photo courtesy of Monvínic

Oeno Wine Bar, Dubai

At this airy space in the Dubai Westin, diners go inside the temperature-controlled cave to choose from 60 cheeses to match a selection of 400 or so wines.

Photo courtesy of Oeno at the Westin Hotel, Dubai

Terroirs, London

This natural-wine bar leans toward organic wines made with minimal intervention. Balanced against that purity are Terroirs' addictive "duck scratchings," basically salty nuggets of deep-fried duck skin.

Photo courtesy of Terroirs

L'Avant Comptoir, Paris

Many of the selections at star chef Yves Camdeborde's minuscule wine bar—a tiny zinc counter seating 12—are from the French Basque regions where the chef grew up.

Photo courtesy of www.parisbymouth.com

Ash St. Cellar, Sydney

Australian cult producers like Mac Forbes share space on the wine list with international stars like Gaja at this elegant, cozy wine bar in the hip, maze-like Ivy restaurant-bar complex.

Photo courtesy of Ash St. Cellar

Where to Go Next: Wine Bars

