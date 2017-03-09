2011 FOOD & WINE Best New Chefs

This year, FOOD & WINE announced its 23rd annual Best New Chefs Award winners, chosen by FOOD & WINE editors, and celebrated them at Bohemian National Hall in New York City. The prestigious award recognizes up-and-coming chefs with a distinctive culinary style and vision. The event drew nearly 600 attendees including several culinary notables such as Daniel Boulud, Morimoto, Curtis Stone, John Besh, and Andrew Zimmern.