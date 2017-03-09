2010 James Beard Foundation Award Winners

Best Chef: New York City: F&W Best New Chef 2005 Daniel Humm, Eleven Madison Park, New York City

Humm tops his wonderful sweet pea soup with morel cream that's been frothed with an immersion blender. The recipe here simply calls for swirling the cream into the soup. Indeed, the cream is so intensely mushroomy, you may be tempted to eat it on its own.

