14 Gorgeous Eggplant Varieties from Four Root Farm

For most of us, an eggplant is only one thing—the dark purple, pear-shaped vegetable we find in every grocery store produce department. But to the four young founders of Four Root Farm in East Haddam, Connecticut, an eggplant can be oblong or bulbous, firm or creamy, sweet or bitter, and solid or streaked with greens, ecrus, oranges or purples that range from pale mauve to near-black. Here, co-owner Aaron Taylor offers a guide to gorgeous and delicious eggplant varieties. —Jocelyn Ruggiero

More
Food & Wine
1 of 10 Courtesy of Four Root Farm, East Haddam, CT

Fairy Tale

Sweet, tender, flavorful and creamy, Fairy Tale are simply the best eggplants we've ever tasted,” says Taylor. This quick-cooking variety is so delicious that it doesn’t even need to be salted. Taylor suggests slicing them lengthwise, then tossing them into stir-fries or sautés, or skewering them on the grill.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy of Four Root Farm, East Haddam, CT

Kermit and Lavender Frog Egg

"These beautiful, dense, golf ball–size Thai eggplants are perfect for curries, since they can soak up broth without falling apart," says Taylor. You may also see them served raw and thinly sliced in Thai salads.

3 of 10 Courtesy of Four Root Farm, East Haddam, CT

Black Beauty and Galine

These are your classic eggplants, though the Black Beauty is a bit bulbous. "Although there is very little distinction in flavor between the two varieties, Four Root grows both, since the Galine tend to be ready for harvest a little earlier while Black Beauty lasts longer into the fall," says Taylor. Since they have a hint of bitterness, it's best to salt them before cooking.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy of Four Root Farm, East Haddam, CT

Turkish Orange

These vivid orange orbs have intense flavor. "They're the most 'eggplanty' of any variety that Four Root grows," says Taylor.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy of Four Root Farm, East Haddam, CT

Barbarella

This Italian eggplant has a distinctive bready texture that Taylor calls 'floury'; It's flexible: firm enough for eggplant Parmesan, but tender enough to cook on a grill.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy of Four Root Farm, East Haddam, CT

Snowy and Dancer

Though their colors contrast, these two gorgeous varieties are very similar when cooked. Both have a creamy texture and an incredibly sweet flavor that makes salting unnecessary.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy of Four Root Farm, East Haddam, CT

Israeli

This deep plum variety is rich and flavorful. Taylor says it makes the best baba ghanoush

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy of Four Root Farm, East Haddam, CT

Millionaire and Orient Charm

These Japanese eggplants tend to cook quickly, so they’re the way to go for stir-fry,” says Taylor. “Their subtle flavor and delicate flesh are perfect for soaking up miso, soy sauce, ginger and garlic.”

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy of Four Root Farm, East Haddam, CT

Thai White Ribbed

This versatile eggplant has been the surprise hit at Four Root Farm this summer. It combines the floury texture of a Barbarella with the delicate flavors of the other Asian varieties, so it's a perfect all-around choice for cooking.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy of Four Root Farm, East Haddam, CT

Thai Purple

Unlike the small Thai White variety, this eggplant has some distinct attributes: It’s seedless and subtle in flavor like the Japanese varieties, but large and round like a Black Beauty or Galine.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up