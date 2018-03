Visitors staying overnight at Disney World can sleep everywhere from a faux-Polynesian village to a tent in a wilderness reserve stocked with armadillos. Until recently, however, they didn't have a true luxury hotel. That changed last August with the opening of the Four Seasons Orlando at Walt Disney World. The hotel winks at Disney history: To get to the lobby coffee bar and its Japanese-style cold-brew machine, guests must pass minimalist white sculptures of crowns reminiscent of Sleeping Beauty's.

The juxtapositions continue at Capa, the modern Spanish steakhouse on the 17th floor. Easily one of the most ambitious restaurants in Orlando, it draws both visitors looking for a serious meal and those whose main goal is a prime view of the theme park's nightly fireworks. Overseeing the traditional Spanish wood-fired grills is chef Tim Dacey, a Florida native who helped open restaurants at New York City's Nomad and Wythe hotels. In addition to steakhouse classics like dry-aged beef and buttery potato puree, his menu includes a para picar (for the table) section of small snacks like deviled eggs spiced with vadouvan, and raciones like radishes with cold-smoked crème Fraîche. The cocktail list was created by Joe Cleveland, the gin expert at another notable Spanish restaurant, Michael Chiarello's Coqueta in San Francisco. 10100 Dream Tree Blvd.; fourseasons.com/orlando.