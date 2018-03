David Kinch has one of the great creative minds in American cooking. He doesn’t own Love Apple Farm, in the Santa Cruz Mountains, but does control its production from seed to harvest. That gives him ingredients worthy of his hyper-precise technique, as demonstrated by unique dishes such as flash-fried ravioli stuffed with beet greens and coriander ice in a soup of barely cooked tomatoes. The $175 “seasonal and spontaneous” tasting menu is one of the country’s most exciting dining experiences. manresarestaurant.com