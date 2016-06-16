100 Restaurants Worth a Pilgrimage: England

Heston Blumenthal’s molecular showcase, located an hour outside London, is widely considered one of the best restaurants in the world. Housed in a 450-year-old cottage, the spare, modern dining room has white tablecloths, a few colorful paintings and a lot of culinary fireworks. The Sound of the Sea—a dish of seaweed and fish over a sand-like mixture of tapioca, bread crumbs and miso oil—is served with an iPod so diners can listen to seaside noises while they eat. Blumenthal believes the audio makes the flavors seem more intense. thefatduck.co.uk