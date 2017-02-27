100 Best Recipes Ever: Salads

F&W's editors combed through the more than 10,000 recipes we've published in our 35 years of existence to find the very best. We only had room for the 20 Best Ever Recipes in print, but here we present the full 100 greatest dishes of all time. Here are the best Salad Dishes, including fresh Summer Salads, for you you to make your next meal one to remember. These are sure to impress, easy to make and go with any meal. These recipes include beet salad with candied marcona almonds, savory cantaloupe salad and tangy tomatillo salad with sun-dried tomatoes. Read on for more of Food & Wine’s best salad recipes.