Aged Gouda Biscotti (Photo) These crunchy biscotti are surprisingly rich-tasting thanks to aged Gouda and chopped walnuts. Try other hard cheeses, too, like aged Prima Donna, a lighter Gouda-style cheese from the Netherlands.

Feta Salsa Verde “Basically, I’ll put feta salsa verde on anything,” says chef Suzanne Goin about her feta cheese-spiked version of the herb, caper and anchovy sauce.