Mimi Sheraton of 1000 Foods to Eat Before You Die: "Use your noodle," meaning to get smart, is an admonition that should have resonance in many parts of the world. For six decades I have been traveling in search of the most outstanding dishes, ingredients, restaurants, farms, shops and markets and met with myriad chefs, home cooks and food craftsmen who inspired the subject of my forthcoming book, 1,000 Foods to Eat Before You Die (Workman, February 2015). Judging from the many noodle-type dishes that appear, it would seem that given any sort of starch—whether it’s wheat, buckwheat, rice, beans or even potatoes—plus water and salt, imaginative cooks will sooner or later create some form of noodle, and it will immediately become a lauded comfort food. A few years ago, Oxfam conducted a survey that asked respondents in 17 countries to name their single favorite food. The hands-down winner? Pasta. —Mimi Sheraton