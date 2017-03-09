10-Minute Thanksgiving Recipes

Mushrooms are packed with minerals like selenium that have been shown to guard against some cancers. Here they’re drizzled with lemon juice in a salad Joe Bastianich calls “soulful but still filling.” He adds, “Raw mushrooms are a great conduit for good olive oil.”
Fromage fort is the ultimate way of using leftover cheese. Jacques Pépin’s father used to combine pieces of Camembert, Brie, Swiss, blue cheese and goat cheese together with his mother's leek broth, some white wine and crushed garlic. These ingredients marinated in a cold cellar for a week to a week-and-a-half (he liked it really strong). Now Pépin's wife, Gloria, makes a milder version in a food processor that takes only seconds. It is delicious with crackers or melted onto toasts. It also freezes well.
“I know that apples and ginger go well together, but my wife makes a ginger-and-orange doughnut that is nothing short of exquisite, so I combined the three flavors for this mocktail,” Jonny Raglin says.
As if the chocolate-hazelnut spread gianduja isn’t delicious enough straight off the spoon, Grace Parisi has folded in whipped cream and crème fraîche to create a truly decadent (and ridiculously easy) mousse.