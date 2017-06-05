Turmeric, a vibrant yellow spice, has been an Asian medicinal for thousands of years, as well as a key ingredient in dishes throughout the continent. It’s revered for its antibacterial properties, and provides a beautiful color and aromatic bitterness to soups, stir-fries and curries. Try it in something sweet, such as a mango lassi, to temper the spice’s sharp flavor while still getting a healthy boost of antioxidants. Use it as a seasoning for roasted cauliflower, along with cumin, crushed red pepper, cilantro and mint—the milder herbs balance out the pungency of the turmeric. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide.