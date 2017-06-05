Paprika is a sweet, vibrant spice made from dried chile peppers, and is a common ingredient in Hungarian, Spanish and Moroccan cuisines. Americans traditionally sprinkle paprika onto devilled eggs as a colorful garnish, but we also like it in hummus, chimichurri and hearty stews. One of our favorite recipes featuring this seasoning is a simple skirt steak, served with a butter, garlic and paprika sauce that’s smoky, tangy and a little bit spicy. Use paprika in a marinade for chicken tacos to perfectly complement the chile powder, garlic and cilantro in this easy, flavorful Mexican dish. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to paprika.