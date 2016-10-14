How to Pumpkin Spice Everything

Pumpkin season is upon us.
From lattes to pancakes, here are seven ways to make the most of pumpkin spice.
1. Mini Spiced Pumpkins
Make bite-sized spice cakes look like tiny pumpkins by covering them with orange glaze and using dark licorice for a stem.
2. Pumpkin-Pie-Spice-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Don’t throw away pumpkin seeds when carving Jack-O-Lanterns; roasted with pumpkin pie spice they make the perfect snack.
3. Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin spice lovers don’t need a trip to Starbucks to enjoy this fantastic seasonal drink.
4. Winter Squash Soup
Chef Lee Heftner upgrades silky squash soup with the spices used for pumpkin pie.
5. Pumpkin Parfaits
F&W's Justin Chapple layers superspeedy pumpkin mousse with whipped mascarpone cream and crushed chocolate wafer cookies for his gorgeous, delicious parfaits.
6. Gluten-Free Pumpkin Muffins
These moist, tender muffins are so much better than the store-bought kind.
7. Bacon-Pumpkin-Pecan Pancakes
Fluffy and not too sweet, these spiced pancakes are an awesome fall breakfast.