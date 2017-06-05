Ginger root is used in cuisines from around the world; it can be candied, pickled, powdered or used fresh, either grated or sliced thin. Ginger is also believed to have medicinal properties. Small amounts of dried ginger are common in baked goods, while the fresh, pungent root is more at home in soups, stir-fries and teas. We like ginger in vinaigrettes, marinades and cocktails, such as this zingy apple-cider shrub, which is great for brunch or a fall party. The next time you’re looking for a dessert that's not too sweet, try making a gingerbread cake; molasses provides a mellow sweetness and whipped mascarpone stands in for typical cream. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to ginger.