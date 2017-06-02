Curry powder is a spice mix traditionally made with coriander, turmeric, cumin, ginger and chile peppers. Other seasonings like mustard seed, curry leaf and cinnamon can also be used, and spiciness can be adjusted to taste. Try adding curry powder to tomato sauce, roasted veggies, grilled chicken or pork. Marinate chicken with lemongrass, soy sauce, fish sauce, curry powder and garlic—it’s supersimple and mild enough so that everyone will enjoy it. For an easy side dish, toss cauliflower and green beans with toasted curry powder, Greek yogurt and fresh cilantro. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to curry powder.