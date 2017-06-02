Cayenne pepper adds a spicy, smoky kick to everything from cocktails to cauliflower. We love it in creamy guacamole and as a garnish to classic deviled eggs, as well as sprinkled on fresh watermelon. One of our favorite ways to highlight cayenne's flavor is by adding a dash of it to sweets, such as Mexican chocolate pudding and spicy cocoa cookies, which provides a surprising hint of heat that’s not overwhelming. If you’re in the mood for something savory, try a healthy dose of cayenne in classic chicken Milanese. Serve the cutlets with fresh tomato salad and lots of Parmesan—and a glass or two of red wine to wash it down. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to cayenne pepper.