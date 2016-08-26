5 Weeds You Should Definitely Be Eating

August 26, 2016

The next time you think about uprooting weeds from your garden, think again. From dandelions to burdock, here are five edible weeds that are both nutritious and delicious.

1. Dandelions

© LA Times via Getty Images

Dandelion greens are packed with vitamins A and K and fiber. Blanch them to cut down on the bitterness and toss them in this Mediterranean white bean salad or try dandelion stems in this fantastic pasta.

2. Purslane

© Jo Whitworth / Getty Images

A great substitute for spinach, purslane has a similar taste and texture, plus it’s a great source of omega-3s. It’s easy to chop up and throw into a salad and its high level of pectin makes it an excellent thickener for soups and stews.

3. Sorrel

© Getty Images/Dorling Kindersley

Sorrel contains several vitamins and nutrients including vitamins A and B9. Try this beautiful beet-and-red sorrel salad or in an elegant sauce for poached salmon. Sorrel leaves can even be used in desserts like this tangy sorrel mousse with lemon cream.

4. Watercress

© Maximilian Stock Ltd. / Getty Images

These leafy greens have a spicy, peppery flavor. Pair them with citrus for a vibrant salad, make a silky zucchini-watercress soup, or try this incredible Lao-style chicken baguette sandwich.

5. Burdock

© Getty Images/iStockphoto

Burdock has an earthy, nutty flavor. It can be tough and fibrous raw, so be sure to use a sharp knife to slice it. Try this miso-glazed burdock with red lettuce or in this tasty black bass with burdock and garlic mustard.

