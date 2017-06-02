The subtle, slightly minty taste of thyme is ideal for seasoning soups, poultry, veal and lamb. For simple sides, try thyme with mashed potatoes, braised carrots or brussels sprouts. We love thinly sliced sautéed brussels sprouts mixed with thyme, lemon, sherry vinegar and Dijon mustard. Thyme’s unique, mild flavor also works well in cocktails, such as this refreshing brunch drink that combines muddled sage, breakfast tea–infused vodka, lemon juice and honey. Food & Wine’s guide to thyme has these recipes and more.