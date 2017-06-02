The savory, peppery flavor of sage makes it an essential herb in Italian and Middle Eastern cuisine, as well in dishes that we typically associate with the autumn season. This hearty cannelloni is finished with fried sage and a creamy bechamel sauce—perfect on cold nights or as a vegetarian option during the holidays. Whole sage leaves sautéed in melted butter and garlic provide a rich, amazing taste to all types of meats. For a hearty fall dinner, try pork chops in sage butter paired with seasonal vegetables like beets and chard. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to sage.