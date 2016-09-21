DIY Candy Guide

"Candy is magic, " says Jami Curl, the mastermind behind Quin, the cult sweets shop in Portland, Oregon. “I remember making my first lollipop and holding it up to the light and thinking, I’m a wizard!” she adds. At Quin, Curl gives classic favorites an upgrade by making them with natural ingredients—lollipops are flecked with citrus zest; marshmallows, with real vanilla bean. But more than magic, making candy is all about precision: Follow the recipes on these pages and you can’t go wrong. Wrapped in cellophane, they make the sweetest—and most thoughtful—holiday gifts, Curl says. “It’s a big deal when you give someone candy that you have made yourself.” 1022 W. Burnside St.; quincandy.com. —Julia Heffelfinger