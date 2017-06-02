Lemongrass is a staple of Asian cooking, and used in everything from fragrant teas to spicy curry. We love this fresh-flavored, lemony herb in noodle bowls and stir-fries, as well as homemade dumplings filled with chicken, napa cabbage, lemongrass, ginger and garlic. (For an easy shortcut, use store-bought gyoza wrappers instead of your own dough.) Another great way to showcase this tangy herb is in a bubbly, refreshing cocktail made with lemongrass-infused simple syrup mixed with lime juice, ginger beer and rum. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to lemongrass.