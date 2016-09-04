How to Use End-of-Summer Basil

Hold on to that summer feeling.
Hopefully you’ve enjoyed lots of juicy, basil-packed tomato and mozzarella salads this season. But there are plenty of other ways to use the delicious summer herb. From spicy Thai chicken stir-fry to bright honeydew margaritas, here are nine awesome ways to use basil before the end of summer.
1. Thai Chicken
An abundance of whole basil leaves joins chicken and fiery red chiles for a quick, delicious,and decidedly spicy stir-fry.
2. Vinaigrette
This fast, no-cook dressing is great with Heirloom tomato salad, panzanella, grilled fish, chicken or lamb.
3. Guacamole
Traditional Mexican guacamole gets an Italian twist with the addition of freshly squeezed lemon and sweet basil leaves.
4. Roast Salmon
Vibrant basil sauce is excellent with roast salmon fillets. Make extra sauce to drizzle over canned sardines for lunch the next day.
5. Margaritas
F&W's Kay Chun riffs on a classic margarita here, combining white tequila and fresh lime juice with chunks of frozen honeydew melon and a quick, brightly flavored sweet basil puree.
6. Shortbread Tart
Pastry chef Roy Shvartzapel layers roasted fresh apricots atop basil custard to make a gorgeous tart.
7. Ice Cubes
These refreshing cucumber-basil ice cubes are great in sparkling water, lemonade or a Bloody Mary.
8. Stuffed Chicken Breasts
These delicious basil-stuffed chicken breasts make an excellent fast weeknight dinner.
9. Slushies
A splash of soda water makes these tart slushies pleasingly bubbly. With a little rum, they'd also make great cocktails.