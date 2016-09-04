How to Use End-of-Summer Basil

This is our riff on a classic margarita. We combine white tequila and fresh lime juice with chunks of frozen honeydew melon and a quick, brightly flavored sweet basil puree. While you can make the sweet basil puree ahead of time, it's always best to squeeze the lime juice right before blending the drink, so it retains its fresh flavor.

© Con Poulos

Hold on to that summer feeling.

F&W Editors
September 04, 2016

Hopefully you’ve enjoyed lots of juicy, basil-packed tomato and mozzarella salads this season. But there are plenty of other ways to use the delicious summer herb. From spicy Thai chicken stir-fry to bright honeydew margaritas, here are nine awesome ways to use basil before the end of summer. 

1. Thai Chicken

An abundance of whole basil leaves joins chicken and fiery red chiles for a quick, delicious,and decidedly spicy stir-fry.

2. Vinaigrette

This fast, no-cook dressing is great with Heirloom tomato salad, panzanella, grilled fish, chicken or lamb.

3. Guacamole

Traditional Mexican guacamole gets an Italian twist with the addition of freshly squeezed lemon and sweet basil leaves.

4. Roast Salmon

© Fredrika Stjärne

Vibrant basil sauce is excellent with roast salmon fillets. Make extra sauce to drizzle over canned sardines for lunch the next day.

5. Margaritas

This is our riff on a classic margarita. We combine white tequila and fresh lime juice with chunks of frozen honeydew melon and a quick, brightly flavored sweet basil puree. While you can make the sweet basil puree ahead of time, it's always best to squeeze the lime juice right before blending the drink, so it retains its fresh flavor.

© Con Poulos

F&W's Kay Chun riffs on a classic margarita here, combining white tequila and fresh lime juice with chunks of frozen honeydew melon and a quick, brightly flavored sweet basil puree. 

6. Shortbread Tart

Pastry chef Roy Shvartzapel layers roasted fresh apricots atop basil custard to make a gorgeous tart.

7. Ice Cubes 

These refreshing cucumber-basil ice cubes are great in sparkling water, lemonade or a Bloody Mary.

8. Stuffed Chicken Breasts

These delicious basil-stuffed chicken breasts make an excellent fast weeknight dinner.

9. Slushies

A splash of soda water makes these tart slushies pleasingly bubbly. Since these herbaceous drinks are non-alcoholic, frozen drink lovers of all ages can enjoy them. However, with the addition of a little rum, they'd also make great cocktails to sip on throughout the summer. 

A splash of soda water makes these tart slushies pleasingly bubbly. With a little rum, they'd also make great cocktails.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up