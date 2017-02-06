  1. Home
Herbs are the edible, leafy green sections of plants that have been used in culinary and medicinal applications since ancient times. If your dish is lacking flavor, you don’t have to add extra salt or fat. Simply turn to fresh herbs. The licorice notes of basil, the lemony scent of thyme, the fresh punch of parsley—there is an herb to complement any dish. If you’ve only been using herbs sprinkled over your finished dish, try making them into sauces like pesto and chimichurri; they add a burst of flavor to soups and grilled meats, fish and vegetables. The Food & Wine guide to herbs includes tips for working with herbs as well as our favorite recipes like Herb Butter Roasted Chicken, Herbed Zucchini Feta Fritters and more.
Food & Wine: 5 Beautiful Dishes Made with Kitchen Scraps
Food waste is an epidemic. By some estimates, as much as one fifth of the world’s food is being wasted due to a combination of unnecessary disposal and over-consumption. Of course, much of this has to do with inefficiencies in food production and distribution, and larger structural problems in our food systems—but are there any steps we, as home cooks, can take in our own kitchens? Enter Scraps, Wilt & Weeds: Turning Wasted Food into Plenty, out now from Grand Central Publishing. Mads Refslund, half of the team behind legendary restaurant NOMA, and Tama Matsuoka Wong, author of Foraged Flavor, aim to give home cooks practical tips to get the most out of their groceries. Readers get a look at what Refslund calls the practice of “trash cooking” with simple, delicious recipes focused on commonly neglected ingredients: wilted greens, apple cores, coffee grounds and more. Here’s a sneak peek at the book: 5 recipes that call for creative recycling of kitchen scraps. —Hannah Walhout

