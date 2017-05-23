Squid is the ultimate fast food, says British chef Rick Stein, who wrote the encyclopedic, James Beard award-winning cookbook Rick Stein's Complete Seafood. Indeed, unless it's being braised, squid shouldn't spend much more than a minute in a hot pan making it perfect for all kinds of speedy dishes. Whether you want to cook your squid on the grill or in a hot pan of oil, F&W's guide has plenty of delicious recipes to try.