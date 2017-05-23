Squid
Squid in all its delicious forms, from homemade pizzas to grilled salads.
Squid is the ultimate fast food, says British chef Rick Stein, who wrote the encyclopedic, James Beard award-winning cookbook Rick Stein's Complete Seafood. Indeed, unless it's being braised, squid shouldn't spend much more than a minute in a hot pan making it perfect for all kinds of speedy dishes. Whether you want to cook your squid on the grill or in a hot pan of oil, F&W's guide has plenty of delicious recipes to try.