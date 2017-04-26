Mussels are cheap, delicious and so easy to make. You don't even have to guess when they're done: they'll tell you by opening right up. They're usually steamed in a flavorful sauce and served with a big hunk of crusty bread or a helping of fries. If you plan to cook up a big pot of mussels for some friends (or just yourself), turn to Food & Wine's guide to discover unexpected flavor ideas, perfect drink pairings and tips from expert chefs like Alain Ducasse and José Andrés.