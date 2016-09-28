How to Make Suzanne Goin's Beer-Steamed Shrimp

The no-frills shrimp recipe that will become a family favorite. 

September 28, 2016

The party never stops at the Hollywood Bowl, the amphitheater where acts ranging from Sia to the Los Angeles Philharmonic play to sold-out crowds. Star chef Suzanne Goin and wine guru Caroline Styne make sure concertgoers have tons of good things to eat and drink, including these peel-and-eat shrimp steamed in Pabst Blue Ribbon.

The recipe is a loaner from Goin's husband, Maryland-born chef David Lentz. "The day I met his parents," she says, "we got a bag of steamed shrimp from a place that used to be a gas station and opened it right on the kitchen table." The shrimp are as good with wine as with beer: Uncork a dry Riesling or Grüner Veltliner, put down some newspaper and dig in. 2301 N. Highland Ave.; hollywoodbowl.com

Get the recipe: Beer-Steamed Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce

