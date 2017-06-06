Coconut Shrimp Recipes

Coconut shrimp comes in many forms: deep-fried with a crispy coconut coating, sautéed in coconut milk or baked with both. For an indulgent appetizer, try a crunchy version where shrimp is dredged in spicy flour, coconut milk and finally a coconut-panko mixture. Each shrimp is perfectly fried and served hot with lemon wedges. For a healthier take, sauté shrimp with coconut milk and cilantro to make a quick dinner. Here, our favorite recipes featuring coconut shrimp. 

Carrot-Ginger Soup with Coconut-Roasted Shrimp

A little coconut milk and shredded coconut soften the spicy edge of this soup while adding just a small amount of fat.

Spicy Coconut Shrimp

This simple, delicious fried shrimp recipe from blogger Sasha Martin was inspired by a beloved dish in Papua New Guinea. The marvelous flavor comes from coconut milk, shredded coconut and cayenne.

Asian Coconut-Milk Shrimp

Serve this perfectly sweet-and-spicy shrimp over rice for a delicious, Asian-inspired dinner. 

Healthy Coconut Shrimp

Coconut flour gives these pan-fried coconut shrimp an extra dose of fiber.

Shrimp and Broccoli in a Spicy Cilantro-Coconut Sauce

Coconut milk is transformed into a savory and spicy green sauce to coat broccoli and shrimp in a delicious saute.

